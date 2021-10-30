St. Andrews witches raise money for pancreatic cancer research

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Witches traded in brooms for bikes on Saturday in St. Andrews to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Over 100 people dressed up as witches and rode behind a police escort. Cars attended as well that honored people who had died from the disease. Money raised also goes to help locals suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The past three bike rides have led to more than $60,000 in donations.

This is the fifth year of the witches of St. Andrews bike ride, and the witches expect to raise the most money yet.

“This year has been a banner year,” Doris Bowdoin, a pancreatic cancer survivor said. “Our sponsors are really, just really generous. And we have probably about 130 participants.”

Late Florida State coach Bobby Bowden’s son attended Saturday’s event. Coach Bowden died of pancreatic cancer in early August.