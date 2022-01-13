St. Andrews receives $20.4 million for drainage repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than $20 million will soon come to St. Andrews from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The $20.4 million will be used to improve the water, drainage and sewer systems in St. Andrews, from 15th Street to 23rd Street. The drainage system of Frank Nelson Park will also be repaired. These repairs are due to the damage from Hurricane Michael.

“During storms that bring heavy rains, the city has evacuated residents from homes in the area because the stormwater systems are not fully functioning,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “So this project will bring a permanent solution to the ongoing water issues and help the city mitigate environmental impacts or overflows.”

The funds will repair miles of damaged water and sewer lines.

“The funding will help the city repair and replace 2.4 miles of damaged water lines, 2.4 miles of damaged stormwater lines and three miles of damaged sewer lines,” DeSantis said. “The city will also use the money to fully restore water quality, dependable sewer and functioning stormwater.”

Panama City officials believe that by focusing funds toward St. Andrew’s, future funds can be streamlined to other parts of the city.

“This is just going to be a huge step,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “This is a massive amount of money that is going to have a huge noticeable impact in our infrastructure across the city.”

Panama City still has to finish the paperwork in order to receive the funds, but Street said they are working as quickly as possible to receive the funding.