ST.ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — St.Andrews Marina was full of people participating in the 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday morning.

The event included a fish fry to raise money for Second Chance of Northwest Florida and a celebration of the end of winter with the Burning of the Socks.

Second Chance of Northwest Florida is a non-profit organization serving the needs of adults with traumatic brain injuries and their families.

“It is because of events like this we are able to make sure they do get music therapy, they learn life skills, they learn how to cook in the kitchen, learn how to take care of themselves that’s what this is all about,” Chairman of Second Chance of Northwest Florida Andre Boyd said.

Boyd said the charity doesn’t receive federal or state funding and that the annual Blessing of the Fleet helps them to continue to provide their services to families in the community.



“I get to see the joy in their faces that they have a place, I get to see the family’s faces because without Second Chance, families have to work, and we are that rescue line for those families,” Boyd said.

Board Member of Second Chance Craig Lein said after his brain injury second chance helped him turn his life around.

“It’s got me back involved with people again,” Lein said. “I was self-isolating like most people do. When you get a brain injury most of us just end up staying at home in a room somewhere and ya know isolating.”

This annual event is what allows him to give back by helping others who are suffering from a brain injury in the community.



“I have seen it grow every year it gets bigger and bigger and when it gets bigger like that you meet more and more people and donations pour in and it helps keep our doors open,” Lein said.

Second Chance of Northwest Florida is the only day program offered in the state of Florida.

For more information on Second Chance of Northwest Florida visit their website or call 850-769-7779.