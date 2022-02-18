PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest events in the Panhandle is well-underway with several thousand people turning out for the first night of St. Andrews Mardi Gras.

This is the 25th anniversary of the parade, which is now run by the Krewe of St. Andrews.

The weekend kicked off on Friday with the kid’s festival and most were excited about the same thing.

“I’m excited to get candy and beads,” said Lydia Lathrop.

Maria Carr said she loves having a night just for the kids.

“I bring the kids every year and they come out here, have a great time, catching beads and then me and grandpa come out on the adult day on Saturday,” Carr said.

Last year’s event was postponed to May. Parade participant, Maria Buxton, said it’s great to be back to the traditional February date.

“I think everybody was ready for it everyone was definitely excited to have all of the events going on this year and I think it shows because there was a huge crowd out here,” Buxton said.

While most people say New Orleans is the place to celebrate, something about St. Andrews makes Mardi Gras special.

“Everyone likes to have a fun time and everyone likes a good excuse to get out and just have fun with their family, friends, and get out and support the community,” Buxton said.

The main parade begins at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and the pet parade will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.