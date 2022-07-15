ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — After a nearly four-year hiatus, the Captain’s Table Fish House restaurant is back open.

The original Capt.’s Table opened at the corner of Front Beach and Middle Beach Roads in 1967, but it burned down.

Owner, Mitch Holman, reopened his business in the 1990s at the St. Andrews location.

It was a staple in the community for about 25 years, until Hurricane Michael wrecked it in 2018.

After months and months of work and planning, Holman was able to reopen on July 5th.

Holman didn’t announce his first day of operation.

He said it was a last-minute decision to open when he did. Holman said two hours before they welcomed the public, he realized they didn’t even have any menus.

They started serving off a piece of paper.

“I knew it was going to take a year to rebuild but I didn’t know it was going to take three and a half years to rebuild,” Holman said. “One of the hardest things that I’ve ever done but we got through it and everything is uphill from here.”

Holman said many of his pre-hurricane employees returned.

They said they were pumped to be back.

Initially, the menu will be smaller and the hours of operation are shorter.

For now, Capt.’s Table is closed for lunch. Their hours of operation are from 4-10 p.m. and they are closed on Sundays.

Holman said they hope to expand their menu and hours once they get back into the groove of things.