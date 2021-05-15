St. Andrews holds first ever Salty Cat Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — We know every dog has its day but on Saturday, every cat had their day.

The first ever Salty Cat Day was held at the St. Andrews Famer’s Market. Market Manager, Megghan McDougall said the Salty Cat Rescue is the reason for the day because they have taken strides toward helping the Salty Cats of St. Andrews.

McDougall said Saturday was all about the cats and said they felt like it was finally time to have a Salty Cat Day.

“We’ve been doing Salty Dog for 5 years and people were like, well what about the cats,” McDougall said. “So that was like, the time is now, to save the cats in a big way and today it’s all about the cats so we have a lot of people together that have collaborated to stand up for the Salty Cat.”

Saturday’s event included a raffle, cat adoptions and the inauguration of the Salty Kitty Committee which was of course done by the dog Mayor of St. Andrews, Socks.