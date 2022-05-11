PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Coast Guard is still investigating the case of a shrimp boat that caught fire and sank in St. Andrews Bay last month.

The fire happened on April 11th, as the boat was sitting about 400-yards off the St. Andrews Marina.

3-people on board jumped into the water and escaped injury. The vessel quickly sank.

One month later, the Coast Guard still has not released the cause of the fire. The boat is still in the bay, the riggings are visible.

It initially leaked oil, but it’s unknown if that has stopped.

The owner reportedly does not have the money to remove the boat. That decision is now in the hands of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officials say they’re waiting for the Coast Guard to complete their investigation before moving forward.

They say they’ve initiated the derelict vessel process, but do not have a date for the removal.

Depending on the case, it usually takes between 45-120 days, potentially longer.