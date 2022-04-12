PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners released more than $20 million on Tuesday to repair Hurricane Michael damages in St. Andrews.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding in January. City officials will use the money to repair 2.4 miles of damaged stormwater pipes, water lines, sewer lines, and roadways. Some will also go toward repairs for Frank Nelson Park, Turtle Lake Apartments, and other residential neighborhoods.

Drummond Park will also receive repairs.

“The Drumond Park area has been an area that’s been, well I’d say neglected for a long time, that’s got the worst infrastructure,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “Sustained heavy damage not only from Hurricane Michael but also Hurricane Sally.”

Street expects repairs to be completed in 2023.