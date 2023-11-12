PANAMA CITY, Fla. One of the most historic locations in Panama City was destroyed Sunday morning in a fire.

Firefighters battled a blaze at the St. Andrew Bay Yacht Club for several hours beginning at about 4 a.m. They were still on the scene at 9 a.m. and said they planned to be there all day knocking down hot spots and making sure the fire does not flare back up or spread.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and the cause is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.