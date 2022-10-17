SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)— A Springfield woman is accused of abusing her infant.

Springfield police arrested the mother Friday charging her with one count of child abuse. She may be facing additional charges.

24-year-old Brittany White was arrested with one count of intentional child abuse. Springfield Assistant Police Chief Russell Voyles said he responded to the call on Friday.

“I was actually one of the initial officers on the scene,” Voyles said. “We conferred with the folks from the Healthy Start who were there and decided that the child needed to go to the emergency room.”

Officials said White is a part of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s healthy start program. Mother and child were gone for a couple of weeks and when they returned, a caseworker noticed the child’s eyes were not tracking correctly and their behavior was off.

“The doctors discovered some preexisting bone fractures on one of the legs that were in the healing process,” Voyles said. “We don’t know how far into the healing process they were so we do know that there are going to be some other injuries there that we have to address.”

Investigators said this is one of the worst cases they’ve seen. Due to the alleged shaking, the child may also have suffered detached retinas.

“We’re waiting for the medical staff to make a better diagnostic diagnosis on the child so that we can go forward with potentially some additional charges,” Voyles said.

White allegedly admitted to shaking the child.

“No matter how frustrated you are with a child, it is not ok to shake them. It can cause lifelong consequences that are completely life-altering,” Voyles said. “If you’re frustrated and you put the baby down and walk away. You need to take a breath. Shaking the baby is never an ok option.”

White appeared in court Saturday for a bond hearing. The judge gave her a pre-trial release and allowed her to go home.