SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police announced Friday that they have filed new charges against a suspect who stabbed and killed another man.

Calvin Lovelle Pittman, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder.

The incident began Tuesday night when officers were called to a gas station at the 3400 block of E. Business 98.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located 20-year-old Phillip Harvey in the parking lot, who had been stabbed and first aid was being administered by bystanders. Mr. Harvey was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police wrote in a news release. “Throughout the evening of July 18, 2023, 44-year-old Calvin Lovelle Pittman was identified as a suspect, and it was determined he fled the scene in Mr. Harvey’s vehicle.”

Investigators found the vehicle on E 7th Street and Redwood Avenue Wednesday and found Pittman at a home in the neighborhood.