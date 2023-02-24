SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Police are partnering with businesses to combat crime and prevent loitering.

Police are placing ‘no trespassing’ stickers on businesses and vacant buildings.

Springfield Assistant Police Chief Russell Voyles said they have a problem with drug activity and fighting in vacant buildings.

They said trespassing has increased since Hurricane Michael. The stickers will allow police to kick trespassers off of property without tracking down the business owner or vacant property owner first.

“It’s going to be super effective. It gives us the legal authority to go ahead and remove them,” Voyles said. “That’s what having the trespass authorization letter is critical for. One of the big problems we’ve had is a lot of vacant buildings in the city where we can’t get up with the property owners and this is allowing us to address concerns of nearby businesses and residents”

Panama City implemented the program about a year ago, with hundreds of businesses now participating. They said it’s been a massive success. Springfield business owners interested in participating can contact Springfield Police.