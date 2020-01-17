Springfield PD ask for help identifying person of interest in homicide case

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Homicide investigators are hoping a bicycle will lead them to a murderer.

It’s now been one week since Tania Baker was killed outside a Springfield home.

The person responsible is still on the loose but on Friday, Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the case.

Officers released a photo of what they think the suspect used to flee the area.

The bike is a yellow lady’s Schwinn cruiser style bicycle was taken from the residence.

Baker is survived by an 8-month-old baby.

Springfield Police officials say they are working alongside agencies across the southeast to bring answers to Baker’s grieving family.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at (850) 872-7545, or CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS (8477).

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department