SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a robbery where the victim was shot in the mouth.

Salmon is one of three men charged in the case and the first to go to trial.

During his sentencing on Thursday prosecutor Frank Sullivan asked for a total sentence of 20 years. Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register ordered a 20-year sentence, with the first 10 years being served day-for-day with no gain time.

At trial, Sullivan and co-prosecutor Jae Hee Kim proved that while Salmon did not pull the trigger or commit the robbery, he was armed and drove two co-defendants to the victim’s home knowing a robbery was planned. Under Florida law, anyone who participates in a crime is culpable for what happens.

Also, Salmon testified that he stayed in a car during the assault and did not know what was happening outside — a claim that jurors did not believe.