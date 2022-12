SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was arrested for the sexual assault of a minor Friday.

36-year-old Glynn Scott Jr. allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old. Springfield Police said Scott was aware of the minor’s age and told the teen what to say about the relationship if it was discovered by law enforcement.

Scott has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He is currently behind bars at the Bay County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.