Springfield Fire Rescue welcomes new engine

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield Fire Rescue is now back in full force after welcoming in a new engine on Thursday.

Fire Chief Brian Eddins, his crew, Springfield Police Officers, Springfield city officials and other fire chiefs in the area rallied together for a push in ceremony of Engine 3.

The new truck made its way down Third Street, was sprayed down with water and then wiped clean before being pushed into its new home by Springfield firefighters.

Since Hurricane Michael, the agency has been borrowing an engine from Bay County but with the newest addition, their fleet is now complete.

“We’re just excited to have it. It’s been a rough two years. Getting all of our fleet back to 100 percent is going to be amazing. It’s a burden lifted on all of us,” said Eddins.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond also said a few words at the ceremony and says, this was a good day for the entire city and there’s more to be excited about in the future.

“Hurricane recovery has been phenomenal. I wish we were putting this in our brand new complex, but four of five years down the road we’ll back it up into our new bays and we’ll be ready to go,” said Hammond.

