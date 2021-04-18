Springfield fire leaves one man dead

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is dead as a result of a fire late Saturday night according to Springfield Police.

Springfield Police said a man and woman were inside at the time of the fire. Authorities confirmed the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the fire is still under investigation and the cause is unknown at this time.

Springfield Police, Springfield Fire Rescue and Bay County Fire Rescue all responded to the fire.

News 13 is following this story and we will post details as they become available.