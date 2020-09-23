Springfield, Callaway team up for fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Seeing others affected by Hurricane Sally has brought some old feelings to the surface for many area residents.

Those emotions and a call from Baldwin County Emergency Management in Alabama really struck a chord with Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins. He immediately contacted the fire chief in Callaway and together they made a plan to meet the needs of Baldwin County residents impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Chief Eddins said he recently received three pallets of tarps that they will bring to Baldwin County on Wednesday. Also, starting Wednesday Callaway and Springfield fire departments are teaming up to do a boot drive at the Walmart in Callaway from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. to raise money for other supplies the area needs, like roofing nails and chainsaw blades.

“That feeling right after Hurricane Michael, where the first couple of days it was just us and not knowing where the help was going to come from and finally it started coming in.” Chief Eddins reflected on his own experience, “After we started receiving help, it was a godsend and the rest is just history after that.”

If you are unable to make it to Walmart to donate you can bring a donation anytime to the fire departments in Springfield or Callaway.