SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — After 3-and-a-half years, there are some small signs of progress at Springfield Baptist Church on Highway 22.

A heavy equipment operator began demolishing the old church on Monday. Lead Pastor Virgil Tillman said it’s a bitter-sweet day,

“It is a sad day and it’s a glad day for the City of Springfield it has been a landmark here and it’s been a good fit for the City of Springfield we love this city, we love the people, but were sad to see this go, but yet I’m overjoyed and a lot of our people are overjoyed to get a new beginning…”

Hurricane Michael inflicted so much damage on the church, repairs were impossible. Church leaders were not recommended the right insurance at the time of the storm, so high wind damage was not covered.

Their only hope was a grant from FEMA, which they received last year.

But instead of getting the 4.2 million dollars directly, the money went to the state. However, the state will only reimburse the church once they’ve spent money to rebuild.

Tillman explains, “That means we have to spend 4.2 to get to 3.1 million… and we don’t have that, we’re not on that kind of a budget. Our budget before the hurricane was $130,000 a year, no way we can borrow a million dollars.”

Right now church leaders have a bid for 2.8 million to build a smaller sanctuary, but Tillman says it’s going to be difficult to raise the money to get that project started, and his church is not alone.

“Dwight Woods he’s the pastor over at Family of God Baptist Church, he and I talk every week and they’re in the same boat, Port St Joe First Baptist, they’re in the same boat, and several other churches here, not all of them are baptist… but we’re all struggling were all taking it one step at a time like you say trying to do it we’ve got some very faithful people.”

Despite an uncertain future, Tillman is putting his faith in God, hoping the demolition of the old sanctuary is the first step on the road to a new place of worship.

Tillman hopes the brand new church will be finished sometime in 2024.