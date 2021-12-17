Spring registration open for multiple programs at Haney

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spring registration is now open for a number of programs at Haney Technical College.

Classes for the new semester begin on Monday, Jan. 10, and online applications are currently being accepted. Haney Technical College offers 18 Career Technical Education programs ranging in length from six to 24 months for completion, as well as a GED program.

According to Haney’s Chief Community Relations Officer, Alex Murphy, classes at Haney are filling up quickly, and due to construction projects due to Hurricane Michael, space is limited for some programs.

Murphy said Haney students continue to be recruited daily for full time jobs, and most students can work in the field during school. Several programs are done by noon but the average class day is Monday-Friday from 7:45-2:30 p.m.

