PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An unprecedented number of Bay District School students are experiencing mental health issues. They’re struggling with trauma from Hurricane Michael, COVID-19, social media bullying and school shooting threats.

School officials said students are worried about how their families will pay their bills.

“We have washers and dryers in every elementary school,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “Now why do you think we have washers and dryers in every elementary school? Because a lot of the kids don’t have any way to get clean clothes.”

Husfelt said it’s difficult to provide enough support for all students struggling with mental health. 118 students have been Baker Acted this school year because they are suicidal, homicidal or psychotic. Almost 1,300 students were referred for mental health services this year.

“The challenges are real,” Husfelt said. “There is, there is more concern right now for our wellness of students, their mental wellness than ever before.”

Bills aren’t the only source of trauma.

“This area has been through a category five hurricane, a pandemic and more recently we’ve had wildfires,” Bay District Schools Mental Health Counselor Ken Chisholm said. “So these kids have been through a lot of trauma, a lot of stress and those are the things that we’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis.”

Second graders and younger have yet to have a school year not interrupted by Hurricane Michael or COVID-19.

But Bay District Schools received $11.9 million in federal restart grant funds for mental wellness. 35% will be used for staffing. But Husfelt said it’s not enough

“We don’t have the resources, the time or the energy to keep up with all the kids and what they’re doing,” Husfelt said. “That’s got to be the parent responsibility.”

Husfelt said kids bring problems from home to school. May parents are in denial that their child needs help.

“Sometimes parents are in denial,” Husfelt said. “Sometimes parents don’t want us to tell them that their child needs counseling.”