SpaceX splashdown could trigger sonic boom along Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an almost six-month mission in space, the members of NASA’s and SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission will return to Earth tonight, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of northwest Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Capsule undocked from the International Space Station at about 1 p.m. CST Monday. After several deorbit burns, the capsule will enter the Earth’s atmosphere traveling at nearly 18,000 mph. As it moves through the atmosphere, the capsule will trigger a sonic boom that might be heard over the Gulf Coast sometime from 9:15-9:30 p.m. Monday night.

A series of specially designed parachutes will slow the capsule down before splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico at 9:33 p.m. This time is subject to change. The weather is looking perfect for tonight’s event with clear skies and light winds.

Shane Kimbrough, K. Megan McArthur and Akihiko Hoshide from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Space Agency and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency left earth aboard the Dragon Endeavour Capsule in late April. Just a few days after their return, the crew of the Crew-3 mission will blast off from Cape Canaveral en route to the International Space Station.