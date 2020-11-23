Southport woman wins $1 million in Florida lottery

Local News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Southport woman scored a $1 million payout after buying a scratch off ticket at the Lynn Haven Winn Dixie.

Pamela Lavigne, 61, of Southport, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, officials said Monday. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Lavigne said she stopped at the grocery store to pick up dinner for her family when she decided to also buy a Scratch-Off ticket.

“I scratched the ticket when I got to my car and saw it was worth $1 million – I was shocked!” she said.

Lavigne purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1812 South Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.

