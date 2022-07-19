BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The dispute over three large cement silos went before county commissioners on Tuesday.

Bay in May, Southport residents filed an appeal against a development order allowing the construction of the 167 foot cement silos.

The area is already zoned for industrial use, but surrounded by homes.

“That development order was issued so that Hollingshead could improve a pre-existing site,” said attorney Lisa Minshew. “A pre-existing, industrial site.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, Bay County Commissioners heard from both sides.

Hollingshead Materials’ attorney, Lisa Minshew, said the company addressed many of the issues beofre the county approved the development order.

“So now, they want another bite of the apple,” Minshew said. “In order to do that today, they must show you in their appeal that they are different than the general public.”

But resident’s attorney, Meredith Bush, said her clients do have standing.

“Any person can come to this board and say ‘Hey this is my interest that’s protected by your own laws and regulations and I’m here to tell you it’s been violated in some way,” Bush said.

Bush said the silos will impact the use of Mackenzie Road, the Mackenzie Road Boat Ramp and create dust, noise and light pollution.

“I’m on oxygen every night,” said Southport resident, Jim Mitchell. “I thought I was in a nice place. I don’t know what air quality is going to be like, we don’t know what air quality is going to be like. Will it be dramatically improved? Fat chance.”

Commissioners seem torn.

“It’s got the correct zoning but that doesn’t always mean it’s the correct use,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “That’s something we’ll have to look at if that development order is adequate or not this will probably end up in a circuit court and let a judge decide.”

Commissioners put off any decision until their next meeting on August 16th.