SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that they have arrested a man who filmed a child while sexually abusing her.

Joseph Kaspryzk, 44, of Southport is charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious battery, one count of lewd & lascivious molestation, and two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance.

Deputies said the investigation began on May 17 when detectives spoke with the victim who disclosed Kaspryzk sexually abused her on multiple occasions during the last few months.

“Access to the victim’s social media accounts were obtained, and incriminating messages between Kaspryzk and the victim were located,” deputies wrote in a news release.

Shortly before the investigation began Kaspryzk “fled the area,” deputies added. He was arrested on May 25 by the US Marshal Service. After his arrested investigators searched Kasprzyk’s phone and found videos filmed by Kasprzyk which depicted him sexually abusing the victim, deputies said.

Kasprzyk is originally from New York and was previously a registered sex offender in the State of New York.