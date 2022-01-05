Southport man charged with molesting child

Johnny Page

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Southport man was arrested accused of molesting a child.

According to court records, the victim told investigators that Johnny Page, 51, molested her while they were in bed together and watching television. The victim added that Page apologized to her the next morning.

When questioned Page said he fell asleep in the bed and woke up with his hand across the victim’s stomach. He confirmed that he apologized but said that he couldn’t ‘recollect’ anything else happening.

Page, “also stated he doesn’t know what happened while he was asleep as he moves and rolls around while he sleeps.”

Page was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

