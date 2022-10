SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Southport man is in the Bay County jail, facing child sex charges.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said 52-year old Benjamin Patrick Walsh had sex with two girls, ages 15 and 17.

The girls said Walsh began grooming them 5-years earlier when they were 10 and 12. Deputies arrested Walsh Friday on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of sex assault by someone 24 or older on a victim who is 16 or 17.

His bond is set at $25,000.