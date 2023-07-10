MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Southern Lights’ Productions is hosting its 5th annual talent show this week at Chipola College in Marianna.

The three-day event between the 13th and 15th will feature 30 contestants who passed their auditions to get to this stage of the competition.

The winner of this year’s competition wins $10,000.

Other prizes include a recording deal, studio time, Chipola College scholarships, and more.

Doors open each day at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at Southern Lights’ website or at the Chipola College box office.

“We try to keep the whole event open to any kind of family-friendly talent. That’s the whole premise of it, is we want family-friendly,” said Southern Nights’ Productions Event Host Charlie Dykes. “Here at the live event, we’re going to have singers, musicians, comedians. It’s going to be a good time all around and all different genres, types, and backgrounds. There’s no age limitation so it’s truly a variety of people.”

Everyone performing in this competition hails from southern Georgia, southern Alabama, and northwest Florida.

All are welcome to show up and support local artists.