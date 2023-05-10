FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office shared a traffic update for those using Highway 331.

The southbound bridge will be down to one lane during the daytime hours (8 am to 4 pm) as crews work on waterlines under the structure.

The Clyde B. Wells Bridge will be impacted for three days starting May 10, 2023. The repairs should be complete by Friday at 4 pm.