FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office shared a traffic update for those using Highway 331.
The southbound bridge will be down to one lane during the daytime hours (8 am to 4 pm) as crews work on waterlines under the structure.
The Clyde B. Wells Bridge will be impacted for three days starting May 10, 2023. The repairs should be complete by Friday at 4 pm.
“Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be on site as work is conducted to help ease the flow of traffic. Please be patient and plan for delays during your morning commute,” deputies wrote in a news release.Walton County Sheriff’s Office