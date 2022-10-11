SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fire departments across the county will spend the week visiting schools to teach kids about fire safety.

It is National Fire Prevention Week.

National Fire Prevention week started 100 years ago in commemoration of the Chicago Fire in 1871.

For South Walton firefighters, fire prevention week turns into fire prevention month.

They will visit more than 2200 students to teach them fire safety tips.

“We were reviewing how smoke detectors work, how you should have an operating smoke detector in each building and every level of the home because you have less than 60 seconds to escape, should a smoke detector sound,” South Walton Fire District Fire Inspector Todd Bowser said.

On Monday, they kicked off the week at Bay School in Santa Rosa Beach.

This year’s theme is “Fire Can’t Wait Plan Your Escape.”

Bowser also taught the kids how to call 911 and tips that will keep them safe at home.

‘Close Where You Dose’ is a new event that has happened in the fire service,” Bowser said. “We are finding that if the doors are closed the fire and smoke don’t spread as rapidly and chances of survival are increased highly.”

Firefighters also demonstrated how they put their gear on and allowed the kids to get close to the fire truck and the equipment.

“When our guys are able to get up close and personal with them in a non-stress environment allow them to touch the bunker gear and see the truck it opens them up to the friendliness that is firefighting and then hopefully it pays dividends down the line in an emergency situation,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said.

Their hope is that it leaves a lasting impression on the kids.

“The more education we can give them about fire and fire prevention is going to help with fire prevention and safety overall and hopefully reduce the number of incidents,” SWFD Firefighter Chris Moyer said.

The fire department will visit childcare centers and schools in South Walton for the next three weeks to continue teaching fire prevention.