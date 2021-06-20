South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal investigating RV fire

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District was able to put out two reported RV fires in 17 minutes on Saturday.

The fire crews responded to a report of two RV fires located at 50 High Ridge Circle in Inlet Beach.

According to SWFD, when they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the RV’s. The other RV was also on fire but not as involved.

SWFD was able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby homes in the wooded area. One RV was deemed a total loss.

A person of interest was located in Bay County and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries possibly sustained from a fire.

The SWFD Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal are conducting a joint investigation at this time.