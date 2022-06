PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A concert scheduled at Aaron Bessant Park has now received its proper permitting from the city of Panama City Beach.

Organizers said the ‘Son of the Dirty South’ tour stop in Panama City Beach featuring Jelly Roll and Brantley Gilbert will happen on July 1 at 6 p.m.

According to the promotors website VIP tickets for the event are sold out. For more information on how to purchase tickets to the event, click here.