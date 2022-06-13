ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Some St. Andrews residents are under a boil water advisory after a water main break Monday morning.

It happened near Papa Joe’s Bayside on West Highway 98.

The break shut off water to about 55 customers on Alabama, Palmetto, Stephens and Brown Avenues.

Water was out for about 5 hours until Panama City Utility crews restored service at about 3:45 Monday afternoon.

The boil water notice is in effect for at least 24-hours, until water tests show it’s safe for people to use.