Some question open tattoo parlors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Even though the Governor’s office said tattoo parlors are not included in the first phase of reopening the economy, one Panama City shop decided to start business again.

Electroluxe Tattoo Company opened up their doors Monday for customers.

The shop’s owner, Steven Thomas, said they are open because they are not the same as barber shops and nail salons.

News 13 looked into it and found out tattoo parlors are regulated by the Department of Health while salons are regulated by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“The hairdressers, the nail salons, the hair salons, I feel bad for those people but they are governed by the DPBR not by the Florida Department of Health, we are totally different,” Thomas said. “Even though they are considered personal services, we are totally different.”

News 13 reached out to the Florida Department of Health Bay County who wrote in a statement, “Although tattoo facilities are licensed by the Florida Department of Health, we have been advised we should not issue stop-use orders to tanning or body piercing salons or tattoo establishments, as we are not to determine which facilities/services are deemed essential nor have we been given the authority to close a facility.”

They also said complaints involving open or closed status of facilities or services not listed in the order should be referred to law enforcement.

Thomas said he wanted to open back up as soon as he could so that his artists could make a living again.

“This is the first legitimate paycheck these guys will receive from today that they’ve had in six to eight weeks, so it’s kinda crucial we just keep going,” Thomas said.

Electroluxe Tattoo Company was packed on Monday as well. Thomas said they had around sixty customers waiting outside before they opened up.

“The fact of the matter is we’ve been crazy busy so it kinda leaned to people didn’t really care. These guys needed to feed their families and it seemed like the best thing to do,” Thomas said.

The shop is also using hospital-grade disinfectants to keep customers and artists safe while they are there.

“One of the most popular ones we use is MadaCide, which is on the list with the CDC for killing coronavirus. It’s sprayed every time a customer is done so it’s literally airborne in the shop all the time,” Thomas said. “I actually feel safer in the tattoo store than at my house.”