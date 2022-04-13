UPDATE 2:30 P.M. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the lockdowns have been lifted.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A manhunt for a suspect by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies triggered a lockdown of several schools Wednesday afternoon.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they are searching for a suspect in the woods near Breakfast Point. The suspect has a prior conviction for robbery with a firearm, they added.

Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt said Breakfast Point Academy, J.R. Arnold High School and A. Gary Walsingham Academy are all “temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.”