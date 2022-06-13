ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Andrews charter boat officials said there is plenty of Red Snapper to catch in the Gulf.

It’s people who aren’t biting.

“We’re so used to people calling us eager to go fishing and you know with the economy like it is, they’re just not calling as much or not going online and booking these trips,” Top Deck Charters Deck Hand and Captain Preston Miller said.

Miller said Top Deck Charters reeled in about half their usual amount of customers this spring.

He said they’ve been fairly busy for the start of red snapper season but he could see it start to slow down towards late July.

“They’re getting a lot of no-calls, no shows- people like that. That’s been really bad this year.” ,” Noah Forehand said, Tails and Scales Fish Processing Fish Cleaner.

Some charter boat captains have had to lean on each other during this unpredictable time.

“We’re getting calls from other captains saying ‘hey you know we’ve had some cancellations, could you help us out? If you get anybody extra could you send them our way?’ So we’re getting a lot of that because a lot of people are hurting this season,” Reel Deal Fishing Charters Owner Samantha Martone said.

Some captains have been relying on regulars like Craig Huckaby and his coworkers to help keep their business afloat.

“We bring a group from our {cotton} gin every year down here to fish and our guys love it so we just keep coming back,” the Georgia resident said. “And prices are up a little bit but so are prices on everything else, you know?”

Charter boat owners said some locals think it’s cheaper to book the charter than to take their own boat out and buy fuel and equipment for it.

They said they’re seeing a lot more locals book the charter boats; which helps them out.