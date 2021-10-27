Update: Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School

Update: Lynn Haven, Fla. (WMBB) — The lockdown has been lifted at Mosley High School, Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

The all clear has been issued at Mosley. The threat was determined to be unfounded as the social media post did not actually refer to Mosley or any of our schools. — Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt) October 27, 2021

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A threat on social media prompted school officials to lock down Mosley High School Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt informed the public about the threat on his Twitter feed and urged parents to remain calm. He added that because the school is locked down parents will not be able to check their student out and students can’t leave campus.

Law Enforcement is on the scene. No one is injured.