Social media pranks have cost Bay District Schools $100,000

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like schools across the country, Bay District Schools are struggling to prevent Tik Tok challenges. So far this school year, administrators believe the pranks have cost $100,000 in time and repairs.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we’d spent $100,000 in time already,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

Pranks have included threats of gun violence, destroyed bathrooms and students lighting hand sanitizer on fire. That has led to school officials spending more time trying to prevent school destruction.

“If a principal has to deal with a stupid thing that someone posted on the internet that’s less time that they have to spend with teachers and students in school learning,” Husfelt said.

The social media challenges have also forced the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to allocate more resources to the school system.

“We may send out four or five investigators that work late into the night trying to track down the source of the threat,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “And if we do find where somebody’s posted something, they’re making contact with them at their house and talking to their parents and searching their house.”