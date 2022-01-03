Snow spotted in some parts of northwest Florida early this morning

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB). – Some folks in northwest Florida woke up to snow flurries and light snow falling as wrap-around moisture from a large area of low pressure dipped into the Panhandle, overlapping with cold air.

The snow was mainly seen in Okaloosa and Walton county. In Walton, light snow was reported as far north as Paxton and as far south as Freeport. Any frozen precipitation that did fall did not stick to the ground as temperatures at the surface were running above 32 degrees.

Our News 13 viewers shared lots of video and photos on social media this morning. Check out some of their media, below.

Snow in DeFuniak Spring, FL captured by Tiffany Crile

Snow in Freeport, FL captured by Chrissy Lessner

Snow in Paxton, FL captured by Miranda Smith

Snow flurries seen in Freeport, FL from Buddy Neer

DeFuniakSprings Snow

Freeport Snow from News 13 viewer Chrissy Lessner

Paxton Snow from News 13 viewer Miranda Smith

