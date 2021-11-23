Sneads tree farmer encourages shopping local for Christmas trees

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, many who celebrate Christmas are conflicted by a couple of things: Do you put up your Christmas tree before Thanksgiving? And do you buy a real tree or a fake tree?

Powell Tree Farm owners recommend getting one straight from the ground.

“You cannot beat the experience of coming to the farm and enjoying it because that’s what it’s all about,” Owner Mark Powell said.

For forty years, Powell has been working on Powell Tree Farm.

Friday is its annual opening day.

“Facebook is blowing up. We had a lot of messages calling from all over. Everybody’s excited,” Powell said. “We have to kind of contain them, ‘hey we’re not open yet,’ but just wait. We’ve got a good selection.”

You can choose from Virginia Pine Trees, Leyland Cypress, Blue Ice, Robin Blue Cedar, fresh-cut North Carolina Frasier Firs, and more.

Families are welcome to come out and cut down their own trees.

Or the Powell workers will chop it down for you.

Last year was a record sales year, and Powell estimates they still have 3-4,000 trees waiting to be chopped.

The farm will be open to the public from 8:00 AM -5:00 PM CST every weekend until Christmas, beginning this Friday.

“Well, the biggest thing is, you know, for them to go out and have a good time. Enjoy the fresh outdoors,” Powell said.

For more information on the event, Powell Tree Farm’s Facebook page has details.

