MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday a Sneads Police Officer named Brett Preston was shot several times in the line of duty. Now he’s out of a Tallahassee hospital and back in Jackson County.

Preston said he was shot four or five times after responding to a call around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Some hit my vest which saved my life,” Preston said. “My knee, my foot, my thigh but I’m alive.”

The shooter was a 42-year-old man who was hit and killed by law enforcement during the exchange of gunfire. Police initially responded to the call because the man was reportedly arguing with a neighbor. It’s still unclear why they were arguing.

Preston said while the shooting was happening, he was more concerned about his partner’s health than his own.

“I was worried about my partner that was with me,” Preston said. “And I pretty much didn’t think that I was coming home.”

Dozens of law enforcement officials from around the county greeted Preston when he arrived at the Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“They’re my family,” Preston said. “People that don’t do this for a living don’t really understand that when you go through something like that, you have people in your law enforcement family that go through that with you.”

Preston is unsure how long his recovery will take but he said he’s ready to get back to serving the Sneads community.