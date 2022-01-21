Sneads man sentenced to life for sexually abusing child

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Jackson County man received three life sentences in prison for sexually battering and abusing a young girl on different occasions, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

Officials with the state attorney’s office say 32-year-old Buckie O’Neil Barnes of Sneads was found guilty on November 30 of six charges for crimes committed against a girl under 12-years-old. Barnes is convicted of: two counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Less Than 12 Years of Age, and one count each of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition and Child Abuse.

Circuit Judge James Goodman sentenced Barnes Thursday. The state attorney’s office says the judge handed down three life sentences on the first three offenses. Barnes received a combined 35 years in prison for the last three offenses. The sentences will run simultaneously.

According to the state attorney’s office, the Sneads Police Department and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center investigated this case after the victim revealed the abuse during the investigation of another case.