Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – Groundhog Day is probably the most notorious day for weather predictions, but its been generally debunked that we can’t rely on various fortune-telling rodents to let us know if spring is on the way or not.

While Punxsutawney Phil is foreseeing 6 more weeks of winter; actual meteorologists disagree.

“When we look at the larger-scale pattern this far out, we are three-four weeks in advance of where we would see warmer than normal temperatures and then near to maybe slightly below normal precipitation for February,” Meteorologist Kelly Godsey at the National Weather Service said.

This is good news here in the Panhandle since six more weeks of winter can be a dreary outlook for areas north of us.

Thankfully, our spring temperatures return much faster than most of the U.S. but on the flip side, so does our severe weather season.

“We may start seeing more days where high temperatures are exceeding 70 degrees, and maybe a little less rainfall but I think a lot of folks across the Panhandle know that this is our severe weather season picking up in February as we get warmer so we’re gonna keep an eye on that, just because we say below-average rainfall doesn’t mean that we can put our guard down in regards to severe weather,” Godsey said.

The main thing to remember, regardless of the Groundhogs prediction, February is a transitional month.

The groundhog might be right about a few more cold spouts, but everyone along the Gulf Coast should get prepped for outbreaks of severe weather when spring decides to arrive.