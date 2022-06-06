PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway.

A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue.

Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon.

The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late.

Some of those residents said they called Panama City’s Public Works department.

Workers are supposed to be out there first thing Tuesday morning to check out the problem.

A broken water line may be the cause.