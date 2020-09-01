Sinkhole closes section of Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The area of Harrison Avenue between 23rd Street and 19th Street has been closed to through traffic.

The roadway in front of the Spring Valley Club apartment complex has caved in due to the sewer lines underneath. Traffic on this section of Harrison Avenue is restricted to those who need access to the apartment complex or businesses along the road.

The cave-in is located between the north and south enterances to the apartment complex, so residents mat access the complex from either direction.

The City of Panama City’s Utilities Department is on-site and working to repair the sewer line and roadway.