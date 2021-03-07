Single passenger plane forced to make an emergency landing at ECP

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A King Air twin engine airplane reported an emergency while in flight and advised Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport’s control tower around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a release from the airport, the plane’s nose gear collapsed upon landing.

Executive Director, Parker McClellan, said in the release their emergency teams along with other crews were able to get the plan off the runway within the hour.

One passenger was on the plane but does not have any injuries.

McClellan also said the airport had to divert a Southwest and Delta flight to Pensacola.

The runway has since opened back up.