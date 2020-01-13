Rollover accident slows down traffic on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Motorists driving on Thomas Drive saw a little congestion Sunday night after an accident.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Officers with Panama City Beach Police say one vehicle hit another, causing it to completely flip.

This vehicle ended up on the right of way on the road in front of the Signal Hill Golf Course.

The driver, identified as a male, of the other vehicle, reportedly left the scene. Police later made contact with the man.

Officers say this person pulled out a knife but was later apprehended without any issues.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The identities of all involved have not been released at this time.

Panama City Beach Police and Fire both responded to the scene and are directing traffic.

Stay with News 13 as we continue to gather information.