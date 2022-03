PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police responded to a single-car rollover accident around 7 p.m. Monday night.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Highway 390.

The road between Baldwin Ave. and Standford Road is closed to traffic.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Panama City police said they are conducting a preliminary homicide investigation into the cause of the accident.