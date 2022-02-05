SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Four stores at Silver Sands Outlet Mall along with a portion of the parking lot were evacuated on Saturday as a result of a fire, according to the South Walton Fire District.

The South Walton Fire District responded around 11:30 a.m.

The first firefighters on the scene found smoke and flames in the parapet wall area above multiple stores, according to the SWFD.

Officials said the cause of the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue inside the parapet wall.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.