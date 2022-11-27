PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shoppers showed some love to local small businesses Saturday.

As part of an initiative to get people to shop small, ‘Small Business Saturday’ encourages local holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States.

Here in Panama City, patrons took to historic downtown Panama City to shop ’til they drop.

Lesli Todd co-owns Jute & Palm on Harrison Avenue. The home goods store opened in March, so this is her first small business Saturday.

“Being a small business is different than being a big box so myself and my business partner, Tracy, are dependent upon our shoppers, our local people come in to shop with us,” Todd said. “It’s just different than being a big box although we want to support everyone. Small Business Saturday is a great way to support people that are in your neighborhood, your neighbors, people that go to church with you, people that you dine with.”

Todd said she was excited to have such steady business, as every sale matters to a small business.